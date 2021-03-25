Biden Loses His Train of Thought – Then Says, 'The US Should Return to the Type of Filibuster That Existed When I Came to the Senate 120 Years Ago' | 25 March 2021 | 78-year-old Joe Biden finally gave his first press conference on Thursday after hiding from reporters for more than two months. At one point, when discussing the filibuster, Joe Biden totally lost his train of thought and couldn't speak. "With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to a position of a filibuster that existed just when I came to the senate 120 years ago,' said Biden.