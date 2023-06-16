Biden mulling 'Israel model' for Ukraine - NYT --Washington reportedly opposes offering NATO membership while the nation is at war but may vow to arm it for years to come | 14 June 2023 | Joe Biden's administration is reluctant to offer Ukraine full NATO membership and is instead pushing for the "Israel model," meaning a time-limited commitment to maintain the flow of Western weapons to the country, the New York Times has reported. The pledge would fall short of a collective defense guarantee, which Kiev and some Eastern European members of NATO are advocating, the newspaper said on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the deliberations. A possible commitment to Kiev would be shorter than the ten-year agreement that is signed with Israel, the report explained. Opponents of Ukraine's accession to NATO are concerned it would further escalate the crisis with Moscow. They have argued that by joining the organization, Ukraine would play "into [the] Russian narrative" about the nature of the conflict, according to the report. Russian officials have described the hostilities in Ukraine as part of a U.S.-led proxy war against their country. Moscow has called NATO's expansion in Europe one of the key causes of the conflict.