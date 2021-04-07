Biden buries this announcement on the Saturday of a holiday weekend: Biden nominates UPenn president for ambassadorship following China disclosure complaint --The National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against UPenn in 2020, alleging it failed to disclose millions of dollars in donations from China | 3 July 2021 | Joe Biden has nominated the China-linked president of the University of Pennsylvania to be the next U.S. ambassador to Germany. Amy Gutmann is the Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science...and has been president of UPenn since 2004. Between 2013 and last year, the university allegedly received tens of millions in undisclosed donations from China, according to the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative-leaning public ethics group. And the dollar totals dramatically increased after the school opened its Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The NLPC filed a complaint against UPenn last year, alleging $22 million in "anonymous" donations from the country for the Biden Center and $70 million from China in total.