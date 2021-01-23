Biden Nullifies Trump Executive Order Issued to Reduce Prices of Insulin and Epinephrine | 22 Jan 2021 | The Biden government has nullified an executive order signed by President Trump reducing the prices of insulin and epinephrine for American consumers, in a move that will be cheered on by Biden's many Big Pharma donors. Biden's Health and Human Service (DHHS) announced they are freezing the order until at least March on Thursday. The Trump order mandated for community health centers to pass all discount savings down to the consumers, but this crucial reform is no longer in effect. The rule will be delayed until at least March 22, and there is no guarantee that it ever returns with the Biden administration re-evaluating all of Trump's healthcare policy measures. Biden is waging war against President Trump's "America First" agenda and restoring full control over Washington, D.C., back to the lobbyists.