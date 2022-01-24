Biden orders 8,500 US troops to prepare to deploy to Eastern Europe to fend off Russia --Biden could send up to 50,000 soldiers to NATO allies over 'Ukraine invasion fear' --The Pentagon announced the 8,500 troops are US-based and stressed there was no plan to deploy them at this time, but that they would be ready in case the NATO Response Force was activated --Several U.S. officials told CNN the administration is in the final stages of identifying which military units to send to deter Russia and is preparing deployment orders --The Ukraine Foreign Ministry's spokesperson criticized the U.S. State Department's decision to withdraw some embassy staff and families in a Monday morning Twitter post and called it "premature" --Both the United States and United Kingdom are set to withdraw some diplomats from their embassies in Kyiv --The European Union has said it will not yet pull its diplomats from Kyiv and warned against "dramatizing" the situation as other Western governments begin to cautiously evacuate their citizens --There would also be a potential to increase to 50,000 should the need arise | 24 Jan 2022 | The Biden administration is ordering 8,500 U.S.-based troops to stand ready to deploy to Eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced on Monday. "This is really about getting folks ready to go," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said during a press conference this afternoon. He said the majority of those troops would be ground forces. He said they would stand ready in case NATO activates the NATO Response Force (NRF) or a "deteriorating security environment." A vast majority of those standby troops will be active duty service members, though Kirby did not rule out the possibility of getting reserve forces assembled as well. [Too bad nothing is being done about the invasion on the US southern border. There we have people illegally entering the US in far greater number than the 100,000 Russian troops poised on a border (not crossing it, btw) thousands of miles away. Also, I wonder what the CIA has been up to lately in Ukraine? Just curious. Scratch an international conflict, find US intelligence agencies.]