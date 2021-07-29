Biden orders federal workers, contractors to get vaccinated or submit to testing | 29 July 2021 | Joe Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to all federal government contractors. The White House is also encouraging private sector employers to follow his lead. "If you want to do business with the fed government, get your workers vaccinated," Biden said in remarks from the White House Thursday afternoon... According to the White House, the federal government will ask employees and onsite contractors to attest to their vaccination status. Those who do not show that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to mask, socially distance and submit to weekly or twice weekly coronavirus testing. Biden also said that workers who are not vaccinated "generally will not be allowed to travel for work."