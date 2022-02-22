Biden orders troops to countries bordering Russia --The US is shifting forces from elsewhere in Europe to Baltic states to bolster NATO defenses | 22 Feb 2022 | Joe Biden has announced plans to shift some of the US military's European forces into Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, reinforcing NATO's northeastern flank after Russia formally recognized the sovereignty of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Biden announced the military maneuvering on Tuesday, as he gave a scathing speech accusing Russia of trying to absorb its neighbor's territory and announced new sanctions. The Pentagon reportedly said 800 soldiers will be moved to the Baltic region from Italy, while eight F-35 jets will be shifted to Eastern Europe from Germany. In addition, 32 Apache helicopters will be moved to Poland from Germany and Greece.