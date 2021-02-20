Another Biden COVID swamp-dweller: Biden pick for surgeon general made over $2M on COVID-19 consultations and speaking events - report | 20 Feb 2021 | President [sic] Biden's pick for surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, was paid more than $2 million last year for coronavirus-related consulting and speeches, according to ethics documents filed this month obtained by The Washington Post. According to the financial disclosures, Murthy received hundreds of thousands of dollars each in consulting fees from companies such as Netflix, Airbnb and Carnival Cruise Line, among others. The filing shared by the Post shows that Murthy made more than $540,000 in consulting fees from Netflix, $410,000 from Airbnb and $400,000 from Carnival.