Breaking: Biden picks Harris for VP | 11 Aug 2020 | Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate, he announced Tuesday. "I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," Biden said in an email to supporters announcing his VP pick.