Biden Pollster Warns of 'Paradigm Shift' After Survey Shows GOP Gains Among Black, Hispanic Voters | 7 Nov 2022 | A poll released Monday morning shows that the Republican Party is continuing to make inroads among black and Hispanic voters with just one day to go before the 2022 midterms. Some 17 percent of black voters told a Wall Street Journal poll that they would pick a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat, which is larger than the 8 percent of black voters who voted in favor of President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2020. During the 2018 midterm elections, 8 percent of black voters backed GOP candidates in House races. For decades, black Americans have voted in favor of Democrats over Republicans by large margins. Among Hispanic voters, Democrats have a mere 5 percent lead over Republicans overall, according to the WSJ poll.