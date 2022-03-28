Biden proposes new minimum tax on billionaires, unrealized gains --Biden's billionaire tax would reduce deficit by $360B over next 10 years | 28 March 2022 | Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a new minimum tax targeting billionaires as part of his 2023 budget request, proposing a 20% rate that would hit both the income and unrealized capital gains of the wealthiest Americans. The "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would establish a 20% minimum tax on all U.S. households worth more than $100 million, or about 0.01% of Americans. The White House projected that more than half the revenue generated by the tax would stem from the country's 700 billionaires... If a billionaire is not paying 20% on their income, they will owe a "top-up payment" that makes up the difference to meet the new minimum. Households that are paying 20% will not be required to pay an additional tax.