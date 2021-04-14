Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end 'forever war' | 14 April 2021 | Joe Biden said Wednesday he will withdraw remaining U.S. troops from the "forever war" in Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 terror attacks of 20 years ago cannot justify American forces still dying in the nation’s longest war. His plan is to pull out all American forces -- numbering 2,500 now -- by this Sept. 11, the anniversary of the attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan... The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden said. The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.