Biden Regime Announces Former COVID-Czar Jeff Zients as New Chief of Staff - Grifter Who Pushed for Forced Vaccinations | 22 Jan 2023 | As reported on Saturday, the "brains behind Biden," Ron Klain, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Klain is believed to be the force behind the Biden regime and their disastrous policies. Klain's departure comes as a blow to the Biden regime as the economy turns sour and the investigations into the Biden family are expected to heat up in the coming weeks. On Sunday afternoon, the Biden White House announced that the former COVID czar Jeff Zients will replace Klain as Chief of Staff. Zients pushed for forced vaccinations, particularly on young people.