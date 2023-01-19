Biden Regime Announces Massive $2.5 Billion Weapons Package for Ukraine | 19 Jan 2023 | America last. The Biden Regime on Thursday announced another massive weapons package for Ukraine. The U.S. pledged a $2.5 billion package of military aid for Ukraine which includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, missiles, Avenger air defense systems, and more. Joe Biden has already sent tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine in the last year... CBS released a documentary titled Arming Ukraine. The documentary looked into what has happened to the military weapons that have been given to Ukraine. It exposed that only "like 30%" of weapons given to Ukraine reached their final destination.