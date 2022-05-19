Biden Regime Hires Michael Chertoff to Lead Disinformation Board | 19 May 2022 | The Biden regime announced on Wednesday they hired Michael Chertoff, another Hunter Biden laptop truther, to lead the government's Disinformation Board. Chertoff has worked as an attorney at Covington & Burling. He is the co-author of the Patriot Act that allowed the federal government to spy on its citizens. Michael Chertoff was a board member of a website Alliance for Securing Democracy that claimed it was tracking Russian disinformation during the Trump years. Its real purpose is to smear websites supportive of Donald Trump and his accomplishments as Russian propaganda. Chertoff will be joined by Jamie Gorelik to lead the Ministry of Truth following the resignation of crackpot lounge singer Nina Jankowicz.