Guess what? Under unelected senile WEF puppet Joe Biden, we're no longer allowed to ask questions: Biden regime: question about females competing against biological males is 'dangerous' --A reporter asked about parents worried their daughters could be injured by transgender athletes [which has already happened on numerous occasions] | 13 June 2023 | White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday accused a reporter of characterizing transgender people as "dangerous" during a line of questioning about the safety concerns surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. During her daily press briefing with the White House press pool, EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen asked Jean-Pierre about the mounting concerns among parents of female athletes who are being forced to compete against biologically male competitors. Jensen began his question by reading aloud a tweet from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who wrote that allowing biological males to compete in women's sports is "unfair, unsafe and wrong." He also cited a letter signed by 72 "elite female athletes" who argued that forcing them to compete against biological males is "not only unfair, but discriminatory and illegal." ...Jean-Pierre, who earlier called the issue "complicated," then accused the reporter of characterizing transgender athletes as "dangerous." "What you're alluding to is basically saying that transgender kids are dangerous...it sounds like that's what you're saying," she retorted. Jensen tried to push back against the assertion, interjecting, "I didn't say that. This is strictly a safety question." [1776 can't return soon enough.]