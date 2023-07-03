Biden Regime Retaliates Against Elon Musk, Demands He 'Identify All Journalists' Given Access to Twitter Files | 7 March 2023 | In a major attack on the First Amendment, the Biden regime is now demanding Elon Musk explain why he gave journalists access to the "Twitter Files." Biden's FTC retaliated against Elon Musk and demanded he provide the names of the journalists and other documents protected by the First Amendment. The FTC wants to put Elon Musk under oath. The Wall Street Journal reported: "The Federal Trade Commission has demanded Twitter Inc. turn over internal communications related to owner Elon Musk, as well as detailed information about layoffs--citing concerns that staff reductions could compromise the company’s ability to protect users, documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal show. In 12 letters sent to Twitter and its lawyers since Mr. Musk's Oct. 27 takeover, the FTC also asked the company to 'identify all journalists' granted access to company records and to provide information about the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service, the documents show."