Insane in the membrane: Biden Regime to Send Another $300M Package for Ukraine Amidst Debt Ceiling Crisis | 31 May 2023 | No need to wait for the flawed uniparty debt ceiling deal vote. On Wednesday, the Biden regime announced the release of a new $300 million defense aid package for Ukraine. From the press release: "This security assistance package also contains artillery, anti-armor capabilities, and ammunition, including tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition, valued at up to $300 million to help Ukraine continue to defend its sovereign territory carry out more war crimes. The capabilities in this package include: Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems; AIM-7 missiles for air defense; Avenger air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)..."