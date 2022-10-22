Biden to Release 10M-15M More Barrels of Oil From Reserve --Biden to Release Another 10-15M Barrels of Oil to Balance Markets | 18 Oct 2022 | The United States plans to release an additional 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the country's emergency stockpile in a bid to balance markets and keep gasoline prices from climbing [right before the 2022 elections], a Bloomberg reporter tweeted late on Monday. The White House also plans to replenish the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, the tweet said. The Biden administration also has been speaking with energy companies as it considers its strategy to use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to both push down oil prices for consumers and support longer-term demand for producers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.