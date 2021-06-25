Biden Reminds Gun Owners the Government Has Nuclear Weapons --Biden: "You'll need F-15s and nuclear weapons to take on the government." | 23 June 2021 | Speaking from the East Room of the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden re-introduced his extreme gun control agenda, advocating for a ban on modern sporting rifles and reminding lawful gun owners that the federal government has nuclear weapons. "Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government," Biden said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons." Biden also falsely stated that the Clinton era ban on modern sporting rifles, better known as the assault weapons ban, reduced crime.