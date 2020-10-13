Biden repeats gaffe that he's running 'for the Senate,' appears to not remember Mitt Romney's name --This wasn't the first time the Democratic nominee misspoke about which office he was seeking | 12 Oct 2020 | Joe Biden raised eyebrows yet again on Monday for remarks he made on the campaign trail. While briefly taking questions from reporters en route to a campaign event in Ohio, Biden was asked if Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith should be "considered" during her confirmation to the Supreme Court, something the Democratic nominee flatly rejected. However, as part of his explanation, he recalled a time when he "got in trouble" regarding the questioning of someone's faith. "You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK? And I took him on," Biden said. "No one's faith should be questioned." That governor was then-former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for president against Barack Obama in the 2012 election. Romney was elected Utah senator in 2018... "You know, we have to come together. That's why I'm running. I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate," Biden said, "when I ran as a proud Democrat for vice president, and I'm running as a proud Democrat for president. But I promise you this, I will govern as an American president."