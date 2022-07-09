Biden Requested Trump FBI Action - Proof | 5 Sept 2022 | On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant against the estate of former President Donald Trump, raiding his home called Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. The next day, Joe Biden denied having anything to do with it, or having any knowledge of it. Proof is now out in a government court filing which proves Biden arranged the whole debacle. In a filing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida (SDFL), the government, in its own paperwork, admits: "On May 10, 2022, NARA informed Plaintiff that it would proceed providing the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President..." Here are the images from that government filing...