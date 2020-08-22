Insane in the membrane: Biden says he'd be willing to shut country down to stop coronavirus if scientists recommended it | 21 Aug 2020 | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a Friday interview with ABC News that he would agree to shut down the country again if scientists recommended doing so to fight the coronavirus crisis. "I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists," Biden said, appearing alongside vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in their first joint interview as the Democratic Party's official nominees with ABC "World News Tonight" in an interview set to air Sunday. The unprecedented decision this spring to close businesses, schools, churches in order to fight the spread of coronavirus has had wide-reaching ramifications on the daily lives of Americans. President Trump has been pushing for schools, churches and businesses to reopen to get the economy moving again.