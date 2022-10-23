Biden Says John Fetterman's Wife Will Make a 'Great Lady in the Senate' | 23 Oct 2022 | Joe Biden said on Oct. 20 that Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Baretto Fetterman, will make a "great lady in the Senate." The remarks, apparently in error, were made while on a stop at the site of a bridge that collapsed last year in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania, where Biden touted his $1 trillion infrastructure bill... "John, thank you very much for running. I really do appreciate it," said Biden. "And Gisele, you're going to be a great, great lady in the Senate." The apparent gaffe was made amid ongoing questioning of John Fetterman's health and cognitive ability since he suffered a stroke in May days before the primary. His GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has repeatedly questioned his ability to serve as senator if elected.