Biden says Second Amendment is 'not absolute' in call to reinstate assault weapons ban --Biden said Congress should reinstate an assault weapons ban, raise the purchase age for firearms, and pass red flag gun laws | 2 June 2022 | Joe Biden said the Second Amendment is "not absolute" in a speech Thursday following a [conveniently timed] wave of mass shootings across the nation, pleading with to Congress to pass what he called "commonsense" gun control legislation, including reinstating an assault weapons ban, requiring background checks, and limiting magazine capacity. Biden, speaking from the Cross Hall of the White House, told Americans that the issue of restricting access to guns "is one of conscience and common sense." His address comes as Congress is debating the "Protecting Our Kids Act," an expansive piece of gun control legislation that Democrats argue is common sense, while Republicans say it is unconstitutional. The "Protecting Our Kids Act" Is a package of eight bills aimed at suppressing gun ownership.