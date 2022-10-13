Biden says son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' during Colorado speech --Beau Biden died in 2015 as a result of brain cancer | 13 Oct 2022 | Joe Biden erroneously said that his son, Beau, "lost his life in Iraq" during a speech in Colorado on Wednesday. "I say this as a father of a man and won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq," Biden said. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden made the speech on Wednesday near Vail, Colorado, where he designated Camp Hale as a national monument. Biden said in a 2019 speech that he believes Beau's "exposure to burn pits" in Iraq.