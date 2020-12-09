Biden Says Stay in Mideast, Increase Military Spending --Biden wants refocus on fighting Russia | 11 Sept 2020 | Former Vice President Joe Biden gave some of his first foreign policy-related positions in an interview with Stars and Stripes on Thursday, saying the "forever wars have to end" while seemingly ruling out any full-fledged withdrawals, arguing the US still has to worry about terrorism and ISIS [aka I-CIA-SIS]. Biden said the ongoing US wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria are so complicated he can't promise a withdrawal. He also suggested he may increase military spending even beyond its current record levels as he shifts focus to what he believes should be the military's priorities. The priorities, as are so often the case for the US, are fighting Russia, who Biden identified as a "near-peer" power. The US spends more than ten times the amount on its military annually that Russia does, and it is unclear in what way they are a "near-peer."