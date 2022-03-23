Biden says US must lead 'new world order' --Biden highlighted the role Washington would have among the "free" states | 22 March 2022 | US President [sic] Joe Biden raised eyebrows on Monday after he claimed a "new world order" would soon be established and that it was up to the United States to lead it. During a speech at Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting, Biden claimed the world was at "an inflection point" which "occurs every three or four generations" and that it was up to the US to determine the outcome... "There's going to be a new world order out there, and we've got to lead it, and we've got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it." The comment raised eyebrows in both the US and around the world and resulted in 'New World Order' becoming one of Twitter's trending topics on Monday.