Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31 | 8 July 2021 | Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission [sic] in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying "speed is safety" as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war... The administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it's an "unwinnable war" and one that "does not have a military solution." "How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?" Biden said to those calling for the U.S. to extend the military operation. He added, "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome." [Osama bin Laden was a Saudi, who died in December 2001. Aside from cultivating the CIA's poppy fields and opium routes, why has the US been in Afghanistan for *twenty years?*]