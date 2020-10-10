Biden says voters 'don't deserve to know' his stance on packing Supreme Court --Biden has said voters will know his position the day after Election Day. | 10 Oct 2020 | Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday said that voters don't deserve to know if he would attempt to pack the Supreme Court if he wins in November and Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the high court. Biden was asked in Las Vegas, Nevada, about his position on packing the court with extra justices -- something that has seen support from a number of Democrats... Biden, who had opposed court packing in the primary, refused to answer the question on Thursday, saying "you'll know my position on court-packing the day after the election." On Friday, a KTNV reporter asked him again about whether he backs court packing and said: "This is the number one thing that I've been asked about from viewers in the past couple of days." ..."Well, sir don't the voters deserve to know…?" reporter Ross DiMattei asked. "No they don't... I'm not gonna play his game, he’d love me to talk about, and I've already said something on court packing, he'd love that to be the discussion instead of what he's doing now," Biden said, likely referring to President Trump.