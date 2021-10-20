Biden secretly flying underage migrants into NY in dead of night | 18 Oct 2021 | Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by Joe Biden's administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned. The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter. Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s. Westchester County cops stood by as the passengers -- whose flights arrived at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday and 9:52 p.m. Friday -- got off and piled into buses.