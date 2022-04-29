Insane in the membrane: Biden seeks $33 billion more for Ukraine | 28 April 2022 | Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion in funding to prop up Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia. A vast part of the massive package is destined for additional military and security aid, while the rest will be used for economic and humanitarian assistance. "The Administration is requesting $20.4 billion in additional security and military assistance for Ukraine and for U.S. efforts to strengthen European security in cooperation with our NATO allies and other partners in the region," the white House said in a statement. Unveiling the package during his speech at the White House, Biden said it was "critical" for the lawmakers to adopt it. The US administration wants the aid package to get designated as emergency spending, so that it does not have to be offset by spending cuts elsewhere. Apart from the massive aid package for Ukraine, Biden is also seeking new powers to target wealthy Russians the U.S. administration believes to be "oligarchs."