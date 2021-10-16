Biden seeks refuge from Connecticut hecklers: 'I like kids better than people' --He faced more chants of 'F--- Joe Biden' as he visited a child development center | 16 Oct 2021 | "I like kids better than people," Joe Biden said Friday after getting a hug from a toddler in Connecticut while nearby protesters bellowed, "F–- Joe Biden." "When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately they like me. That's why maybe I like them," Biden said during a speech in Hartford. Biden, 78, kneeled outside the Capitol Child Development Center and gave one child a hug and spoke to several others. NPR reporter Scott Detrow relayed in a pool note "at one point Biden put a twisty blue tube toy on his head. As this happened you could clearly hear Trump supporters across the street yelling 'traitor' and 'f--- Joe Biden.'" Protesters jeered Biden repeatedly in Connecticut: first at Hartford's airport, then at the childcare center and finally at the University of Connecticut, where he spoke at an event honoring former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.). Noah Robertson of the Christian Science Monitor wrote in a pool report that "[s]ome folks flying Trump flags ('Trump Won' 'F*** Biden') waved hello outside [Hartford's] airport and filmed the motorcade with their phones."