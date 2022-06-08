Biden to Send Another Billion Dollars to Ukrainian Regime and Oligarchs to Prop Up War Machine --What recession? Biden has delivered over $63 billion to Ukraine. | 5 Aug 2022 | The regime is stockpiling Ukraine with cash, weapons, and support in the war with Russia. Joe Biden has sunk billions of US taxpayer dollars into the misguided venture. And tonight there are reports Joe Biden is going to sink another billion dollars into the failed venture. Three sources told Reuters on Friday, "The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles..."