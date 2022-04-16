Biden shakes hands with thin air after North Carolina speech | 14 April 2022 | Joe Biden was left empty-handed following an address at a North Carolina university Thursday. Biden, 79, had just finished delivering a nearly 40-minute speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro when he turned toward stage right with his paw outstretched in a handshake position. There was no one else on stage and no one from the applauding crowd approached the president to exchange the pleasantry, according to footage of the event.