Biden Shipped to China 1.6M Barrels of Crude From the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in October, a Monthly Record | 11 Nov 2021 | U.S. Already Exporting Oil From Strategic Reserve at Record Pace - About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve -- a monthly record -- was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. Three cargoes were loaded onto a supertanker in the U.S. Gulf Coast and are headed to Asia. "Given the ongoing pace of the current SPR release -- 12 million barrels in the last two months and the biggest weekly release so far last week at 3.1 million barrels -- it's fair to assume more SPR barrels are going to leave U.S. shores in the weeks ahead," said Matt Smith, an oil analyst at Kpler.