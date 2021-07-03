Biden to Sign Election Executive Order to Increase Voting by Criminals | 07 March 2021 | President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Sunday altering the way the federal government handles elections, including by increasing voting and voter registration access for criminals in prison and on probation, according to the White House. "The order will direct the Attorney General to establish procedures to provide educational materials related to voter registration and voting, and to the extent practicable, to facilitate voter registration, for all eligible individuals in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons," a fact sheet distributed by the White House states. The order also directs the attorney general to help former prisoners obtain appropriate identification to satisfy state voting requirements.