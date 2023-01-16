Biden Signs on to 'Declaration of North America' (DNA) With Canada and Mexico - Is the Planned North America Union Making a Comeback? By Leo Hohmann | 16 Jan 2023 | Joe Biden met last week in Mexico City with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the 10th North American Leaders' Summit. The three leaders signed onto a document that looks like a prelude to a North American Union, which the globalists talked a lot about during the George W. Bush [illegitimate] presidency. It looks like the push toward a merger of the U.S., Canada and Mexico may be back on the front burner if this document is any indication. The document attracted very little media attention since it was released on January 10, as the mainstream corporate press focused instead on classified documents found in Biden's office and home... The stated goal of the document is to fortify the continent's "security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness." The North American leaders, dubbed the "Three Amigos," committed their countries to six "pillars," all of which were taken straight from United Nations documents Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.