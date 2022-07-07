Traitor Joe: Biden Sold a Million Barrels From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China-Owned Gas Giant | 7 July 2022 | The Biden administration sold roughly one million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Chinese state-controlled gas giant that continues to purchase Russian oil, a move the Energy Department said would "support American consumers" and combat "Putin's price hike." [?!?] Biden's Energy Department in April announced the sale of 950,000 Strategic Petroleum Reserve barrels to Unipec, the trading arm of the China Petrochemical Corporation. That company, which is commonly known as Sinopec, is wholly owned by the Chinese government. The Biden administration claimed the move would "address the pain Americans are feeling at the pump" and "help lower energy costs." More than five million barrels of oil released from the U.S. emergency reserves, however, were sent overseas last month, according to a Wednesday Reuters report. At least one shipment of American crude went to China, the report said... The White House's decision to sell barrels from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Chinese conglomerate comes as the American public increasingly sours on Biden's energy policies.