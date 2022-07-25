Biden State Department Official Seemingly Deletes Twitter Account After Saying 'I Prefer High Gas Prices' | 25 July 2022 | A Biden administration State Department official who tweeted his support for “high gas prices” has seemingly deleted his Twitter account after receiving online backlash. "I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2," State Department official Alan Eyre tweeted on Friday.Eyre said this in response to President Joe Biden's claim “America’s drivers will spend on average $30 less per month on gas than they did during peak prices." The State Department official faced backlash online from Twitter users, including from one former Republican congressional candidate, Ron Bassilian, who called Eyre a "ghoul" and argued "gas demand is inelastic."