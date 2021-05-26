Biden State Department quietly ended team's work probing COVID origin --Investigation was examining if virus stemmed from leak from Wuhan Institute of Virology | 26 May 2021 | The Biden State Department ended an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that was investigating whether the virus stemmed from a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fox News has confirmed. The Biden administration terminated the inquiry -- which was being led out of the State Department's arms control and verification bureau and initially launched at the request of former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- after being briefed on the team's initial findings in February and March. A State Department official earlier told Fox News that Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not disband any cell looking into the origins of COVID-19, and that the department only employed a single contractor who was conducting research on several topics -- including coronavirus. That contractor [David Asher], according to the official, left the State Department before Blinken's confirmation.