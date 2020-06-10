Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because 'some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf' in viral clip --Critics blasted the Democratic nominee on social media | 05 Oct 2020 | Joe Biden has landed in hot water over a viral clip of him suggesting why people were able to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. "They're saying, 'Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf,'" Biden is heard saying in the clip. The 10-second clip, which was originally shared on Sept. 29 [but the media 'forgot' to cover it], was just a snippet of comments the Democratic nominee made during a Sept. 15 roundtable with veterans in Tampa, Fla.