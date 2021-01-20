Biden Sworn In as 46th President of the United States | 20 Jan 2021 | Joe Biden took the oath of office at noon on Jan. 20 to serve as the 46th president of the United States. Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts administered the oath. The president was sworn in amid unprecedented circumstances, standing before a virtually empty National Mall due to security concerns stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol two weeks earlier. Biden, 78, succeeds President Donald Trump, who skipped the inauguration. Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton.