Biden Taps Former Chinese Tech Mogul For Trade Transition --Ted Dean managed company tied to Chinese Communist Party | 04 Dec 2020 | President-elect [sic] Joe Biden tapped a businessman and lobbyist with ties to Chinese Communist Party-run technology firms to help lead a trade agency review team. Ted Dean joined Biden's agency review team for the Office of the United States Trade Representative in November. A former Obama administration bureaucrat, Dean also worked for multiple organizations that dealt with the business and technology arms of the Chinese Communist Party. Dean served as the principal and president of a large Chinese tech consulting firm, as well as the chairman of a China-friendly business lobbying organization. From 1999 to 2013, Dean held leadership roles at BDA China Limited, a company focused on "advising on investments in China's consumer sector," according to the company's website. BDA scrubbed details from its site describing how the company was founded following a conference hosted by the Chinese government.