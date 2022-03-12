'Biden Team' Asked Twitter to Delete Content Days Before 2020 Election, Document Reveals | 2 Dec 2022 | Joe Biden's "team" allegedly asked Twitter to delete tweets days before the 2020 election, a photo published Friday by author Matt Taibbi showed. Twitter CEO Elon Musk notified Twitter users Friday afternoon that details on how legacy media censored stories about Hunter Biden would be published in the coming hours. Taibbi then published alleged details of how Twitter added tools to control speech over time, "based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter."