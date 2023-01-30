Biden tells Congress he'll end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11 --House Republican plan to vote on resolutions this week that would end COVID-19 emergency declarations immediately | 30 Jan 2023 | Joe Biden told Congress on Monday that his administration will end twin emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11, 2023, more than three years after they were enacted. The COVID-19 national emergency is set to expire on March 1, while the public health emergency (PHE) will expire on April 11. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) wrote in a Statement of Administration Policy that Biden will extend both emergencies to May 11, at which point they will expire. The statement came in response to two resolutions being brought to the House floor by Republicans this week that call for an immediate end to the emergencies... Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who introduced a bill with 51 co-sponsors to end the emergency immediately, said the House will go ahead with the vote on Wednesday. "There is no reason to wait. There is no reason to trust the Biden Regime," Gosar tweeted.