Breaking: Biden tests positive for COVID in 'rebound' case, doctor says | 30 July 2022 | Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in a "rebound" case on Saturday, according to the White House. "As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity observed in a small [?] percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," White House Doctor Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. [Looks like the experimental mRNA jabs and Paxlovid -- like the CDC and FDA -- are absolutely *useless.* Time to break out the Ivermectin, as should have been the case shortly after COVID-19 was funded and created by the globalists.]