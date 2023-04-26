More warmongering by the psychopath installed by the WEF and BlackRock: Biden threatens North Korea with annihilation --A nuclear attack by Pyongyang would "result in the end" of Kim Jong-un's regime, Biden warned | 26 April 2023 | U.S. President [sic] Joe Biden declared on Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear attack on his country or South Korea would spell doom for Pyongyang. Under a new agreement between Washington and Seoul, the U.S. would respond to such an attack with nuclear weapons, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol added. "A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," Biden told reporters at the White House. Speaking alongside Biden, Yoon [also a lunatic] declared, "We can achieve peace through the superiority of overwhelming forces and not a false peace based on the goodwill of the other side," Yoon said, adding that in the event of a nuclear attack from the north, the U.S. and South Korea would "respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including U.S. nuclear weapons."