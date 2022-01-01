Biden told to scare Russia with new sanctions | 1 Jan 2022 | A group of American think tank lobbyists, academics, and former officials has claimed that Joe Biden can forestall a potential Russian attack on Ukraine by threatening Moscow with "major and painful" sanctions. The 24 [deep-state dirt-bags], who include former US national security officials and diplomats, and are all known to have hostile views towards Russia, have urged the West to "widen its political counteroffensive" against Moscow. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it is planning any action against Ukraine. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin has said that he sees the continued expansion of the Western military bloc eastward as a threat.