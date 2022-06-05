Biden torched for reminiscing about 'the old days' of having lunch with 'real segregationists' in the Senate | 6 May 2022 | Joe Biden raised eyebrows during his trip to Ohio when he reminisced about his time in the Senate when he broke bread with "real segregationists." Biden visited the United Performance Metals facility in Hamilton and was accompanied by both Ohio senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and outgoing Republican Rob Portman. "You know, things have kind of changed since I first got there… I got elected there when I was 29 years old to the United States Senate from a very modest background. And I was there for 36 years before becoming vice president," Biden said Friday. "We always used to fight like hell even back in the old days when we had real segregationists like Eastland and Thurmond, all those guys, but we ended up eating lunch together. Things have changed. We got to bring it back."